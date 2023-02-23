Ubisoft swings the banhammer at nearly 19,000 accounts for using an unspecified ‘fraudulent exploit’

We can all generally agree that using an exploit in an online multiplayer game is just asking for trouble at best and is the behavior of a jerkwad at worst, so we’re pretty happy to see that Ubisoft elected to ban nearly 19,000 accounts from its games earlier in the week. That said, there’s no real explanation on just what happened, and the studio is being pretty tight-lipped about the whole affair.

The ban wave was announced through a cryptic Twitter post that said the offending accounts in question were “making use of a fraudulent exploit within [the studio’s] titles.” This exploit apparently was severe enough that the punishments doled out apply at the account level, not just for a single game within the Ubisoft umbrella.

Requests from both players and the press about just what exploit was used have been met with silence from Ubisoft, but there are a couple of potential candidates for the banning, like duping items or using an adapter to let console players disguise their use of a mouse and keyboard (aka input spoofing) in Rainbow Six. Whatever the crime, the perpetrators are gone now.



Recently we have identified accounts making use of a fraudulent exploit within our titles. Ubisoft has a zero tolerance policy against fraudulent practices as per our Code of Conduct. As a result, we will be applying account level sanctions on the nearly 19k accounts involved. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) February 21, 2023