VR multiplayer swordfighter Altair Breaker arrives as a PSVR2 launch title

Now that the PSVR2 headset has arrived to the PlayStation 5 console, there’s the question of whether there are games for the platform, and for MMO and multiplayer VR fans, you’ve got choices: There’s the MMO Zenith, there’s the survival sandbox No Man’s Sky, and there’s the co-op multiplayer swordfighter Altair Breaker in the launch title mix as well.

The PSVR2 version of Altair Breaker brings with it the game’s previously announced suite of gameplay features as well as content up to its most recent patch, which added a new map. The announcement also heralds platform-specific features like headset feedback and foveated rendering with eye tracking.

It should be noted that Altair Breaker hasn’t been particularly well received: Our review of the game at launch found it to be janky, unfinished, and underwhelming, while many Steam user reviews make similar complaints among others. Still, if you want to swing VR swords at VR robots, this is now an option, caveat emptor or not.

