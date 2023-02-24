ArcheAge challenges players to rack up the most jail time for doing crime

Well, now I’ve seen everything: ArcheAge actually has an achievement for doing hard time.

OK, technically, it’s a “record” you can set in the game’s Race to Ridiculous event, basically an event that belongs on April Fools’ Day because of the absurdity of the tasks, but it’s actually beginning today and runs through March 3rd. Kakao will reward players for harvesting the most thistle, getting the longest jail sentence, completing the most quests, using “Gotta Get Down” the most, and dying the most deaths by falling, with chocolate and titles handed out as reward (the titles are A Real Prick, Special Lockasion, Tom Crusade, Booty Shaker, and Splat, respectively).

For those who’ve long forgotten, ArcheAge’s justice system essentially scores players with “crime points” as they murder and pillage across the game, and other players can report crimes when there’s “physical” evidence (like footprints and blood pools). Criminals with enough crime points are then offered the chance to plead guilty for a short jail sentence or stand trial – with other players as jury – and potentially be sentenced for several days of prison time.

This week’s patch for the game is fairly minimal, with tweaks to the Crimson Tide quests, adjustments to Grimghast Rift, reduced level requirements for mail and trade, and an assortment of bug fixes.