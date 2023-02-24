Destiny 2: Lightfall raises the stakes with its launch trailer

“Not all of us have lives to spare.”

As a new villain whose head certainly doesn’t look like an adorable chef’s hat looms over the solar system of Destiny 2 , experienced players know that it’s time to gear up and brace for the hectic days of expansioneering ahead. The launch trailer for next week’s Lightfall expansion is finally here with thrilling visuals and maddening teases of the next stage of this game’s evolution.

The trailer sets the stage for the struggle to come: “The Witness and its newest disciple are here. Begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.” You can watch below, and then wait just a few more days for the launch on February 28th.

Source: Press release