Warhaven discusses maps and modes, cross-platform aspirations, and its PvP focus in interview

Warhaven is continuing to make its interview rounds – including one with us – and Nexon game director Eunseok Yi has once more offered some answers to WCCFTech to a variety of questions.

Considering the source of the interview, you won’t be surprised that many of the questions relate to PC tech, specifically the integration of DLSS 3 and why the devs chose to use Unreal Engine 4, but there are a few gameplay-focused answers sprinkled in as well.

Yi confirms that the game will not include a PvE mode, described the game’s early access release timeline as “short but sweet,” confirmed that the game will have over five maps and potentially more than three modes at launch (he seems to ascribe to the “less is more” approach in terms of content), and left the door open for a possible console launch with cross-play as “something [the studio is] always eyeing.”

Warhaven’s release timing – early access or otherwise – is still not pinned down, as the team is still making tweaks to the brawler, so in the meanwhile fans will have to wait on future tests or perhaps check out our own hands-on preview from last October.