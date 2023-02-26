MMO Week in Review: Throne & Liberty, New World’s seasons, and a pile of MMO birthdays

Amazon made two huge announcements that stole the MMO show this week: First, it’s publishing NCsoft’s Throne & Liberty in the west, and second, it’s converting New World into a seasonal MMO with the Fellowship and Fire update launching in late March.

Meanwhile, players are celebrating loads of anniversaries right now for RIFT, Dungeons and Dragons Online, Black Desert, and Old School RuneScape.

