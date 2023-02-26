RuneScape will be getting quest list filtering and sorting updates thanks to a game jam test

Last October the devs of RuneScape took a break from updating the MMORPG to work on personal projects related to the title in an inter-office “game jam” exercise. At the time, it was noted that the features being created by those who took part might not become reality, but one such feature from that recent jam has been confirmed to be en route in the form of several quality-of-life updates to quest filtering and sorting.

JMod Stu wrote a post on Reddit about the creation of the feature, as well as outline the updates that he has made including moving filters into an overlay panel, renaming existing filters, and changing some of the iconography of certain quests. These adjustments have also granted more room for dropdown space to be expanded and an increased parent height for the quest list itself.

All of this probably sounds a bit meager, but responses from the Reddit community are extremely effusive, so it would appear that these incoming tweaks will be most welcome. Players can expect them to go live with the patch arriving this Monday, February 27th.