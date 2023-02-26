The Cycle Frontier highlights changes planned for the social hub and weapons in Season 3

Regular players of The Cycle: Frontier know that new seasons to the PvPvE shooter bring new system changes, and that trend is certainly continuing when Season 3 drops, primarily in regards to the Prospect Station central hub and the game’s weapons.

First, Prospect Station is going to see several visual changes to make it seem less antiseptic and clean and a bit seedier while still feeling like home. Of course, the station is seeing more than just visual clutter, as there will also be changes to existing buildings in terms of placement, shape, and visuals, and the station is also going to see more NPC activity in order to make it feel more alive overall.

As for weapon updates, the devs are introducing a new tier of weapon dubbed “Mk II weapons,” which as one might suspect are generally better boom sticks. Several existing weapons will see Mk II variants added, while some of the better weapons already in the game will be designated Mk II and also see Mk I versions. This new layer of weapon type is meant to solve the “too good to use” problem that Yager has been noticing in its data collection, with the aim of encouraging players to use some of the cooler weapons without too much risk.

Season 3 has no release date yet, but it will be coming soon™. Until then, there are a couple of videos highlighting the new-look Prospect Station and the Mk II weapons below.

