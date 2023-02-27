City of Heroes’ Rebirth rogue server adds a new task force in today’s Issue 5: Clockstoppers

City of Heroes’ Rebirth server may be small, but its patches are mighty, and so it is with today’s release of Rebirth Issue 5: Clockstoppers.

“The Clockwork King is back and bent on world domination PEACE using his enhanced mind control powers,” the player devs write. “Can the heroes stop HELP his twisted BRILLIANT vision on the verge of becoming reality? Rebirth Issue 5: Clockstoppers is jam-packed with new features including a brand NEW Synapse Task Force, a New Pool Power Set: Experimentation, a Speed Run Exclusive Enhancement Set, and so much more.”

In addition to the level 15-20 King’s Gambit task force that pits players against the Clockwork King himself, there are revamps to all the core travel powers to make them faster, a revamp (and proliferation) of the Force Field powerset, new costume parts, a wider range of natural skin tones, new flight poses, prolfieration of more assault powersets to Dominators, and even new slash commands.