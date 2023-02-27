Destiny 2 is going down for its 24-hour maintenance ahead of tomorrow’s Lightfall expansion launch

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

If you had plans to fire up Destiny 2 today, then you might have missed our earlier coverage or don’t follow the game’s Twitter because the looter shooter is about to go down for 24 hours while the Lightfall expansion gets ready to deploy.

Specifically, this maintenance period begins today at around 12:00 p.m. EST, with servers expected to go back online the same time on Tuesday, February 28th (because that’s what a 24-hour maintenance is). Fans of the game who have pre-ordered Lightfall can expect a pre-load to go live sometime shortly after maintenance begins, which could bring some pretty beefy file size requirements depending on platform and digital storefront.

Last Friday also saw the game’s newsletter offer up a few more Lightfall informational tidbits, including quality-of-life updates for PvP, tweaks to the Season 20 passive artifact, and some adjustments to the legendary difficulty of the expansion’s campaign. The newsletter also condenses the weeks’ worth of informational posts about Lightfall’s features, so you’ll have plenty of reading material while the game goes dark for a day.

sources: Twitter, Bungie help site (1, 2), official newsletter
