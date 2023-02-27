Dragon Raja marks its third anniversary with a new class, new map, and cash prizes for referrals

Three years ago, the mobile (and now PC) MMO Dragon Raja released, and our initial impressions at launch found the game to be “solid” and “decent.” As middling as that assessment might be, the game has gone on for three years, which is cause for a celebratory update.

Some of the highlights of this anniversary content are the addition of a Shadow Fencer class and a new Cambridge map that has new story content as well as anniversary events. The devs at Archosaur Games are also marking the occasion with a free gift code, and it’s even offering a $20K cash prize pool for those who refer others to the title.

Frustratingly, there’s no central location for patch notes, so we’re all going to have to just appreciate that this one has been online for three years. That’s pretty “decent” indeed.