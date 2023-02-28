Black Desert Mobile launches on a whole bunch of new Mac devices today

Black Desert is expanding to new platforms this year: Pearl Abyss has just announced that Black Desert Mobile will roll out to Mac – today. The game is of course already playable in iPhone, but now it should work on larger devices too. The caveat is that they must be relatively new devices – i.e., those with Apple silicon chips from 2020 or later (Mac OS, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio). Players can find it in the “Apps for iPhone” area of the App Store.

The news comes as the franchise is in the middle of seventh anniversary celebrations for Black Desert PC; it’s running an Amazon Prime Gaming campaign with freebies through August; and mobile players in particular can look forward to the Hashashin awakening update, which is also live today.

“Zayed, Hashashin’s Awakening, will soon arrive in Black Desert Mobile after overcoming the trials and receiving the true blessing of Aal. He wields the enormous Dual Glaives as if it was light as a feather to purge his enemies. By the authority of the sands, he absorbed the enemy’s power and created the sand serpent, which he unleashes to make his foes tremble in its wake.”

