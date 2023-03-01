Fallout 76 mutates into an even crazier game with this week’s patch

Squeaking in before the close of February was a hefty Fallout 76 update. The patch kicked off a cryptid-themed Season 12, improvements to the daily ops system, the ability to re-roll a daily or weekly challenge once per day, and a new Mutation Invasion event.

“Mutations you’ve grown to know and love from daily ops’ missions are now spilling over into public events,” said Bethesda. “Mutation Invasion will increase the difficulty of public events, or challenge you to change your playstyle, but not without hefty rewards.”

The Mutation event will run every hour through March 20th, after which it’ll become an every-other-week sort of thing. The patch also includes plenty of new seasonal rewards, the ability to toggle off camera shaking, and other bug fixes.