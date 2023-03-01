Final Fantasy XIV opens another ticket lottery for the London Fan Festival in October

European fans, were you feeling left out of the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Vegas hoopla? No longer: Square-Enix took the wraps off the London Fan Festival this morning, and tickets for that venue will also run on a lottery system giving preference to active subbers.

“To ensure that we’re serving the ever-growing community, we are working to create our largest Fan Festival ever in Europe,” the studio says. “Our focus has been on accommodating a large audience, which has led to a desire to revamp the process of purchasing tickets.”

The main change is that this lottery is running through Eventbrite (and as I type this at 8:30 a.m. EST, it’s not live yet). Registration for that lottery will run through March 9th; if you’re selected, you’ll be contacted by March 20th to buy up to two tickets (or opt out at that point). After March 29th, leftover tickets will be offered to the public.

Tickets are £159.99 a pop for the two-day show on October 21st and 22nd at ExCel London in the UK. As we noted for the Vegas event, Square appears to be recommending but not requiring masks, contrary to other in-person gaming events, including PAX.