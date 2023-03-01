Halo Infinite showcases new weapons, maps, and cosmetics awaiting in March 7’s Season 3

For those who answered Microsoft’s question of whether you’re done playing Halo Infinite with a “no but some new content would be pretty dope,” consider your enviable saint-like patience rewarded: A new trailer has confirmed that Season 3 is arriving on Tuesday, March 7th.

Heralded as the shooter’s “biggest multiplayer update,” Season 3 will introduce a new 100-level battle pass, three new maps to fight on, a new escalation slayer mode that appears to be focused on racking up the killstreaks, and some new kit in the form of the shroud screen deployable and the M392 Bandit rifle.

Finally, the new season will introduce several player-made Forge levels to the community collection playlist – one of which sees players fighting as tiny toy Spartans in a dorm room – along with the ability for players to earn XP while playing on these maps. The trailer can be watched below.

