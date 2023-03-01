PSO2 New Genesis shows off April’s new Slayer class and releases March’s content updates

Some MMO classes make players choose between a sword or a gun, but the Slayer class that’s coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has taken the bold step to field both at once because it doesn’t play by your daddy’s rules. Or it’s just the way Sega designed it; choose your headcanon.

An early preview video for the new class showcases the Slayer’s quick and stylish combination of melee and mid-range combat as it weaves together swift strikes and various shotgun-like blasts as well as some spectacularly flashy larger moves. The Slayer is arriving to the MMO sometime in mid-April.

In the meantime, the month of March is bringing its own series of content updates including a springtime event, more limited-time events and quests, Season 18 of the game’s battle pass, and a new hoverboard race course in the open field. As usual, these pieces of content will be broken up into a couple of different pieces to launch over the course of the month.

An NGS Headline broadcast will offer more details about the March update and the Slayer class when it premieres later today at 7:00 p.m. EST. In the meantime, there are video previews that can be watched now.



Introducing the new Gunblade class: Slayer 💫 Slayer shoots and slashes into #PSO2NGS this April! 🐤 pic.twitter.com/Y6L25zUgF0 — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) February 28, 2023

Cometh the hour, cometh the Slayer! 💚

Learn all about it in the latest #NGSHeadline! 🐤 #PSO2NGS March updates!

💫 New phantasy phashion!

👀 A sneak-peek of the Gunblade class!

📢 Clarification on F2P Creative Spaces! …and more! Have you seen 'NGS Head pic.twitter.com/OjRVM9SgEL — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) February 28, 2023