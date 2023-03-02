Black Desert console starts a new Node War season, Black Desert PC is free to claim until March 9

We’re back with another mid-sweek news dump from Black Desert, this time featuring updates and headlines from the console and PC editions of the sandbox MMORPG, so let’s hop to it. Please note that “hop to it” is a reference to the spring season that’s coming as well as the Easter bunny, which makes this a very clever lede. Please clap.

This week’s update on console sees the start of a new Node War season, which in turn has some mechanical adjustments: Stat restrictions for Conquest Wars have been changed, the area where drop rate benefits for holding territory has been expanded, and several node investment revamps have been applied. This patch also brings a list of class adjustments, two new guild positions, and quests that award more preset slots and inventory space.

As for the PC version, the big feature is another free handout of the base game as well as 70% discounts for the Explorer and Conqueror editions. This promo is running between now and March 9th. Meanwhile, the latest PC update officially opens the spring servers complete with a few extra features, applies some class changes, and launches a couple of new events that continue to mark seven years with pearl giveaways and login goodies.