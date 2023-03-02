Elder Scrolls Online announces plans for an in-person fan event in April

It seems as if lots of MMORPGs are getting fan events, and we don’t necessarily hate it (though COVID is still very much a thing, and so players should still follow best protective practices), and now it looks as if we can add Elder Scrolls Online to the list, as the month of April will bring a new in-person community event for fans to look forward to.

This special event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 12th and 13th and will feature several promised activities like panels, meetups with the devs, the annual chapter preview livestream, and the opportunity to play the Necrom chapter and Update 38 early.

Players who are interested in going have a specific website to navigate to in order to specify their interest, but it should be noted that completing this step does not guarantee tickets, space will be limited, and attendees who get an invite will receive final confirmation of their place via email.

For those who can’t (or won’t) travel to Vegas, there will be portions of the event broadcast online for players to watch. Details on where these will be broadcast will be shared soon, as well as more information regarding planned panels, guests, and activities. At the very least we can confirm that this is happening.



It’s coming. 🙌 Join us for a celebration of all things ESO this April in Las Vegas, NV! Meet the developers, attend special panels, and connect with your fellow players. Check out our article for details. https://t.co/ssrYo0qMh9 pic.twitter.com/AEWRCYODxi — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) March 2, 2023