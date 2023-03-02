Lost Ark is getting faction-based RvR PvP content later this month

If you’re among those players who are looking for more PvP things to do in Lost Ark, then you’re going to enjoy this month’s planned update, as it’s bringing 69-player RvR PvP content that sees players choose one of two factions and duke it out for rewards, glory, and to determine the fate of an island.

Players who have hit item level 1445 can travel to the realm of Rowen, where a world quest awaits that sets the scene of the faction war between Preigelli and Liebertane. From there, players choose one of the two factions and then join in 48 vs. 48 RvR combat on the Tulubik Battlefield, where they must capture bases and take out opponents to harness faction magick and win a match.

Naturally, there are rewards awaiting those who join the battle, primarily through the earning and spending of sylmael crystal currency, which can be used to purchase various goodies like honing materials, card packs, mounts, and skins. Players also earn faction XP in order to earn faction ranks and get more crystals.



If there are not enough players lined up for matches at the battlefield, it will default to 30 to 96-player “friend matches” where sides are randomly picked and sylmael crystal rewards won’t be available. Otherwise, players can look forward to co-op quests and field boss spawns in Rowen in-between wars.

A date for this content’s launch isn’t pinned down, but the announcement post provides other granular details such as reward information and timing details for matches, quests, and boss spawns, so it may be worth a PvP’ing Lost Ark player’s time to check it out.