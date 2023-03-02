Trove buffs the Gunslinger and tweaks merchants with the Gunslinger Noscope patch, live now

Earlier this week on the MOP Podcast, we noted that Trove was one of Gamigo’s few remaining money-making MMORPGs, and we couldn’t see the company offloading the game any time soon. Turns out we were right, and in fact, the blocky sandbox has just gotten a new patch.

Now, don’t get overly excited; this isn’t a major content blast. But it is a huge revamp for the Gunslinger class that buffs its speed, damage, jumps, class gems, and charge time. The patch has a few other tweaks:

“Get ready for improvements to the merchant system with the addition of merchants in key locations, making it even easier to find items. In addition, items on replenishing merchants now display the frequency of their replenishment and the currency displayed will change to the currency of the item currently selected or hovered over in the store.”

Happily, the update rolled out to PC and console (yes even the Switch) simultaneously, and it’s all live now.