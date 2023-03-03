Destiny 2 opens up Strand subclass unlocks and provides dates for future PvP and PvE instances

Destiny 2 is very obviously busy with the release of its new expansion and season, but that hasn’t stopped the devs at Bungie from offering up another weekly newsletter full of updates both related to the newest content and the game overall.

First off, the devs promise that more story tidbits will be revealed as the current Season of Defiance rolls on, along with the following Season of the Deep, Season 22, and Season 23. In the meantime, the newsletter calls attention to videos marking the creation of Lightfall’s BBEG and its music, shares some cute congratulatory messages from several other game devs on the expansion’s release, and highlights a collab with deceive-em-up Among Us featuring several Destiny-themed cosmetics and pets to earn.



In terms of the shooter’s current updates, the game has put forth a patch that will unlock the full suite of Strand subclass abilities in order to both let players experience the all-new powers and let the devs see how Strand works in the wild for possible tuning. Additional Fragments will be class specific and players will still need Strand meditations to acquire them, but the full measure of the shiny new threads should now be open to all.

Finally, the newsletter outlines a number of release dates for instanced content across PvE and PvP. The headliner is the opening of the expansion’s new raid on March 10th, while Nightfalls will return every week starting March 7th, Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes drop April 11th, Iron Banner begins on March 14th, the Trials of Osiris return March 24th, and the Olympics-style Guardian Games event is scheduled for May 2nd.