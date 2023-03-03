Path of Exile dates events to close out the current league, confirms Sanctum will not stick around for now

Path of Exile’s current Sanctum league is on the cusp of its planned early April end, but not before the ARPG kicks off several weeks’ worth of special events to close things out with a bang. Or whatever sound your preferred weapon makes. Swoosh? Slice? Kerblooey?

The events begin with a new Ruthless with Gold event running between March 8th and April 4th for Ruthless mode. This event sees monsters and chests drop gold coins that can be used to buy various items from vendors, while special prizes like pets, effects, and armor packs are up for grabs for characters who achieve certain level milestones.



For everyone else, there will be three weeks of “asynchronous group” solo self-friend events that let players create a free private league of each week’s event type and then try to get the best time to win goodies. These events have some more specifics in terms of timing, modifiers, and other requirements, so interested players should read through for more information.

As for the league’s future once it closes, Grinding Gear Games has confirmed that it will not be a core part of the game going forward, but that’s only because the devs are working out mechanical adjustments to make it a permanent fixture later. Timing for when this will happen isn’t provided, but it will most assuredly not be part of patch 3.21, as the post states it may arrive “in the coming leagues.”