In the midst of Dungeons and Dragons Online’s 17th anniversary celebrations — which is now extended through March 19th — SSG Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini jumped onto last Friday’s livestream to field questions from the community.

Ciccolini spent a chunk of time discussing SSG’s improved array of VIP benefits that are planned for the middle of the year. Basically, you’ll get a really sweet monthly reward that gets better the longer you stay consistently subscribed.

Other topics include account-based monster manuals, the new class archetypes, and the difficulties of getting server transfers back online.