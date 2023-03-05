The MOP Up: SWTOR gets swoopy and plaguey in March

Star Wars: The Old Republic may not have a big patch coming out this month, but the MMO does have a couple of events to keep players busy. This includes the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally (March 7-14) and Rakghoul Resurgence (March 21-28). Both of these events come with featured rewards that can be scouted in advance.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

The Crew franchise as a whole zoomed past 40 million total players, even as The Crew 3 is on the way.

A board game version of Apex Legends is coming to Kickstarter in May.

Signs are looking good that Activision Blizzard will release a new Call of Duty title this year.

Legends of Runeterra put out its first small batch of cards designed to “shake up the meta.”

Hero of Aethric (also known as Orna: The GPS RPG) released its Paths of Fomoria patch with 72 new bosses, additional followers, and more summons.

The improved new player journey is finally complete in Prosperous Universe.

“Nexon announced MapleStory: The Legends of Maple, a special localized release of the breakaway mobile hit MapleStory M, is in development for release in China.”

Realm of the Mad God is testing out some changes to its missions and seasonal vault. Check ’em out!

The Cycle’s third season is scheduled for March 29th with some big changes to Prospect Station. “There will be more faction NPCs milling about and engaging in activities related to them. Players can also visit the new crafting station operated by droids, or take in the busier landing pad now with hardworking crew members. The reworked lighting and presentation of the NPCs will crank the realism up a notch as well.”

Action-RPG Atlas Fallen is eyeing a May 16th release date on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. “On your own or with a friend, take on a heroic journey through a variety of breathtaking environments, swiftly gliding through the desert landscapes of a vast sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unearth the mysteries and secrets of a fallen society.”

Stardew Valley celebrated its 7th anniversary of super-chill farming and town sim life:

Destiny 2’s composers talked about how they made the Lightfall soundtrack:

Hammers and strings. 🎶 Hear how the Audio team at Bungie brought the ambitious new soundtrack of Lightfall to life. ❇ https://t.co/PnZSMkyX1D pic.twitter.com/rqVjoopxvK — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 27, 2023

Nexon announced that it’s launching Wars of Prasia in Korea on March 30th:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line