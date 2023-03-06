Lord of the Rings Online talks monster play and Guardian class changes

More changes and adjustments to Lord of the Rings Online’s odd PvP system are on the way with this month’s Update 35. In a recent forum post, SSG said that monsters players should expect the mine to be more beneficial to its owners and Grodris a tougher target than before.

Other changes include the addition of two weekly quests, a new tutorial for first-time players, and more legendary item experience for completed tasks.

The studio also revived a discussion over the Guardian class and proposed changes for later this year. SSG considers the blue-line Guardian to be “in pretty good shape,” while the yellow-line needs more focus as an AOE tank and the red-line Guardian should se a significant bump in its DPS to “compete against other high-DPS characters.”