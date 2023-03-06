Star Citizen previews upcoming underground locations, visual effects

The underground sprawls planned for Star Citizen, which readers will recall was one of the features highlighted at last year’s CitizenCon, is back under CIG’s video spotlight as the latest Inside Star Citizen episode offers a progress report.

Overall, underground locations are halfway through whitebox phase, which was demonstrated with a live playthrough of a landing at one such facility on Pyro 3. The footage basically walks fans through the current form of the facility, from approach to surface locations to more rooms below ground. There still appears to be a lot of work yet to be done, but those interested in these areas have plenty to watch in the video below.

Speaking of weekly videos, the newest Star Citizen Live broadcast is all about visual effects once again, this time providing a more development-facing talk about the creation of visual effects like gas clouds, how to manage the “economy” and “budget” of computing resources, and the differences in creating visuals for the PU and Squadron 42. That video is also below along with the customary Noobifier summary.

