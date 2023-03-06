Star Citizen previews upcoming underground locations, visual effects

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The underground sprawls planned for Star Citizen, which readers will recall was one of the features highlighted at last year’s CitizenCon, is back under CIG’s video spotlight as the latest Inside Star Citizen episode offers a progress report.

Overall, underground locations are halfway through whitebox phase, which was demonstrated with a live playthrough of a landing at one such facility on Pyro 3. The footage basically walks fans through the current form of the facility, from approach to surface locations to more rooms below ground. There still appears to be a lot of work yet to be done, but those interested in these areas have plenty to watch in the video below.

Speaking of weekly videos, the newest Star Citizen Live broadcast is all about visual effects once again, this time providing a more development-facing talk about the creation of visual effects like gas clouds, how to manage the “economy” and “budget” of computing resources, and the differences in creating visuals for the PU and Squadron 42. That video is also below along with the customary Noobifier summary.

source: YouTube (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleWisdom of Nym: How is Final Fantasy XIV going to end?
Next articleElder Scrolls Online devs reminisce on the compelling peculiarities of classic Morrowind

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments