AQ3D dev Artix drops new trailer for AdventureQuest Worlds Infinity, launching beta this year

Last year, we caught wind of a new project out of AdventureQuest developer Artix Entertainment, a new version of the game called AdventureQuest Worlds Unity. Artix then called it the “omni project” that would essentially be a modern reboot of the original 15-year-old AdventureQuest Worlds aka AQ2D (not to be confused with AdventureQuest 3D aka AQ3D, which is the modern MMO folks on our site will be most familiar with). At the time, the game was setting up shop on Steam and eyeballing a 2023 release.

Well, here we are in 2023, and Artix is still gunning to launch beta this year on mobile and Steam, though the game is dubbed AdventureQuest Worlds Infinity now.

“AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity is the highly anticipated cross-platform re-creation of Artix Entertainment’s first fantasy MMORPG. Login with your existing character and access your stuff. Explore a rebuilt world at 60fps, featuring a remastered storyline, 50,000+ items, 200 classes, and the weekly game releases that are a staple of Artix Entertainment games. AdventureQuest Worlds: Infinity will turn your phone, tablet, or computer into a portal to our ever-growing online world. Players can wishlist the game now on Steam. “This is not just a port of the original game, but any game dev team’s worst nightmare project. All 1,500 cutscenes, 5,000+ monsters, and 4,000 pets will need to be re-animated by hand. The game, servers, and combat were re-built from the ground up. New features include faster gameplay, joystick support, WASD controls, scrolling, particle systems, and improved interface designed to run on multiple devices. An exceptional amount of focus was on allowing players to log in with their existing characters and equip all of their hard-earned items.”

The studio’s posted a brand-new trailer ahead of PAX to celebrate the announcement.