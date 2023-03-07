Diablo Immortal is launching several events, optimizing its armory, and bringing a pirate-filled battle pass

Diablo Immortal is about to launch another update this week that’s full of events new and old, another battle pass season, and some adjustments to the armory feature in order to make life a little better.

Updates to the armory include some features for loadouts, a streamlining of telluric pearl crafting, a new option to opt out of helliquary raid notifications, and a minor adjustment to the Defend the Vault queue among other things, all of which should make managing activities and equipment a bit easier.

As for content, most of what’s added this patch comes in the form of limited-time events, such as the Adventurer’s Path that awards items and materials for completing tasks, the 15-floor Fractured Plane gauntlet, a login reward event for level 20 characters, and another Hungering Moon event. Finally, the newest battle pass season is set to arrive soon with a Sea Reavers theme and 40 ranks of goodies to chase.

The new patch is set to arrive after maintenance for March 8th, while the listed events and battle pass have some individual start dates themselves, so players will likely want to read through for all of the specific timing details. Speaking of timing details, bi-weekly updates won’t be arriving until the ARPG’s next major content update on March 30th; after that, bi-weekly updates will resume.