Sea of Thieves teases fifth anniversary doc and Season 9 additions

Believe it or not, it was all the way back in 2018 that Rare launched its PvP pirate sim into rough waters. Since then, Sea of Thieves has proved to be a successful moneymaker for the studio, building on numerous updates across several platforms.

Now with the fifth anniversary approaching on March 20th, the studio has a special treat in store for its fans: a documentary of the game’s history called Voyage of a Lifetime. In the advance trailer for the upcoming movie, Rare gives a glimpse into the creation of the game, the challenges of running a live service operation, and the goofiness of its team.

Part of the documentary promises to look at how COVID affected Sea of Thieves. “It’s not the pandemic that brought people together, it’s people who brought people together,” a dev says.

The studio also gave an overview of the imminent Season 9 with “Chests of Fortune, Skulls of Destiny, world events better scaling to crew size, more regular Meg and Kraken encounters, fresh cosmetics, and a wave of quality-of-life tweaks :”