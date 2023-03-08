League of Legends and Valorant both unveil new roster additions

One is a MOBA, one is a team-based shooter, but both are under the Riot Games umbrella and so they’re being bundled up in one headline. Especially since that headline primarily involves new characters for League of Legends and Valorant respectively. Also, both characters’ main hook is their ability to throw cute blobs at people.

We begin with the highlight feature of LoL’s upcoming patch 13.6, the new champion Milio, who utilizes a healing flame and the power of anthropomorphic fire friends known as Fuemigos to empower, heal, and shield allies while also offering a bit of damage to foes. Timing for this character’s release isn’t tied down yet, but details about his creation are in the link above along with a trailer waiting below.

As for Valorant, its newest character Gekko came online this week. Gekko is an initiator-style character who can equip and throw a variety of adorable blobby grenades with their own unique effects. The new arrival comes along with a small patch that kicks off a new season, a new battle pass, and applies a few performance adjustments and bug fixes.

