League of Legends and Valorant both unveil new roster additions

Chris Neal
One is a MOBA, one is a team-based shooter, but both are under the Riot Games umbrella and so they’re being bundled up in one headline. Especially since that headline primarily involves new characters for League of Legends and Valorant respectively. Also, both characters’ main hook is their ability to throw cute blobs at people.

We begin with the highlight feature of LoL’s upcoming patch 13.6, the new champion Milio, who utilizes a healing flame and the power of anthropomorphic fire friends known as Fuemigos to empower, heal, and shield allies while also offering a bit of damage to foes. Timing for this character’s release isn’t tied down yet, but details about his creation are in the link above along with a trailer waiting below.

As for Valorant, its newest character Gekko came online this week. Gekko is an initiator-style character who can equip and throw a variety of adorable blobby grenades with their own unique effects. The new arrival comes along with a small patch that kicks off a new season, a new battle pass, and applies a few performance adjustments and bug fixes.

sources: press releases, League of Legends site, Valorant site (1, 2)
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Former workers and the state of California, which alleged that Riot was refusing to cooperate with its investigation, lodged lawsuits though Riot settled with one victims’ group at the end of 2021 for over $100M.
