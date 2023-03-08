Lord of the Rings Online’s patch today lays the groundwork for the spring festival tomorrow

As promised, Lord of the Rings Online’s spring festival returns this week – tomorrow, actually, though update 34.3 is live on the servers after maintenance today.

“This year’s festival offers new cosmetic cloaks, a cosmetic pet puppy, and a variety of new housing decorations available for barter,” Standing Stone Games promises. “The Festivity vendor offers a new cosmetic shield and Sickle-fly cosmetic pet. The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on March 9th and runs until 3:00 a.m. Eastern on March 28th” The studio’s linking back to last year’s event for a run-down of how to go about your spring party business.

The rest of the patch is fairly minor; SSG has tweaked Beorning trait Desperate Shouts, fixed a few bugs, and updated the featured instance rotation to include Great Barrow – Thadúr, Dungeons of Naerband, Library at Tham Mírdain, Warg-pens of Dol Guldur, Askâd-mazal, the Chamber of Shadows, and Helegrod – Giant Wing.