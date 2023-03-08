Trove’s St Patrick’s Day – sorry, St Qubeslick – event has returned through March 20

Here it is, folks: the very first MMORPG St Patrick’s Day event of the 2023 season, and it happens to be in Gamigo’s MMORPG Trove. St Qubeslick is back for the next two weeks, with login freebies (though sadly nothing like the mounts from the old days), crafting quests, and boss-hunting.

“This year’s St. Qubeslick’s Day event will see players embarking on Qubesly’s quest to craft limited-time food items in a bid to reveal the Luckbeast and Fluxbeast, as well as two new enemies,” Gamigo says. “Each will come with their own exclusive drops, allowing players the chance to score new pets and mounts while exploring the Jurassic Jungle, Desert Frontier, and Neon City.”

“Additional bonuses will include boxes of treasure in the Treasure Isles containing the special event currency, which can be spent at a Pot o’ Gold in the rooms of 3 Star Dungeons to receive rare event items. With those items players can reveal Sir O’Lucky at Unity Shrines, where they will have the opportunity to acquire previous event awards that they may not have been able to get in quite some time.”

The event winds down on March 20th. This is one of the rare few Gamigo MMOs still getting updates, so enjoy it while it lasts.