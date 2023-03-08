World of Warcraft reveals Embers of Neltharion while planning for its next patch before the end of the month

First things first: If you’re looking forward to World of Warcraft’s patch 10.0.7, you won’t have to wait a whole lot longer. The patch is scheduled for launch on March 21st, so you’ll be able to head back to the Forbidden Reach, unlock new heritage armors for Orcs and Humans, and make new Monks for races that previously could not be Monks.

But that’s only a secondary reveal because the big reveal is patch 10.1 for Dragonflight, Embers of Neltharion. And there’s a lot going on with this patch, aside from the expected addition of a new raid. Players will explore a new underground zone, Zaralek Cavern, and start earning reputation with a new Renown faction, the Niffen. Players will also see a fairly major change in the form of new cross-faction guilds, continuing the breakdown of the faction split.

Players will gain access to a new unified gear upgrade system to provide a singular track for players to upgrade and improve gear rather than the current slew of assorted systems for multiple different gear sources. There’s also a lengthy interview with associate game director Morgan Day, who touches on elements like the lack of a seasonal affix for Mythic+ dungeons and changes being made for set bonuses in light of players feeling that a set bonus is increasingly necessary for their classes to have a full toolkit. So WoW fans are not yet eating well in terms of content, but certainly in the promise of future content today.

