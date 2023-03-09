E3 2023 unveils plans for a week-long series of digital pre-event showcases starting June 11

Most gamers are now familiar that E3 is coming back this June in two flavors – one for industry pros, press, and influencers, and another for the general public – but now the event’s operator ReedPop has announced in a press release that there will be a third portion of the show in the form of a digital series of showcases running all through the week, starting on Sunday, June 11th.

The showcases in question will likely be familiar to those who tune in to digital E3 events, which will include the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective, and Black Voices in Gaming among them. There will also be several publisher and independent press conferences being held, the schedule for which will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, the upcoming E3 has opened up its registration to games industry workers and press. A full roster of exhibitors is expected to be revealed in the lead-up to the event, though readers will remember that the big three gaming companies – aka Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft – will all be skipping the expo this year.

source: press release