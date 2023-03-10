Here’s how World of Warcraft is tweaking PvP in Embers of Neltharion

Hey PvPers, how’s Dragonflight treating you so far? The World of Warcraft team is pretty happy with it for the most part, though Blizzard has dropped a detailed bluepost discussing what isn’t working as intended and what’s on the to-do list for the Embers of Neltharion PTR cycle.

“We’ve felt that the game pacing in Dragonflight has been close to what we’d like, apart from having health spikes that are too large in burst windows,” Blizzard writes, noting that it aims to revert (i.e., nerf) the crit strike damage change (“to address our burst concern”), add and revamp PvP talents, and swap precognition from a PvP talent to an optional reagent that counts as an embellishment. Crowd control is getting a lot of attention too, as the studio tweaks durations on different crowd control skills while attempting to avoid making all crowd control feel identical.

“[W]e are making targeted adjustments for crowd control durations in PvP. Our general guideline was to reduce the PvP duration of most Crowd Control abilities so that nothing should ever go beyond 6 seconds when modified (except when modified by Evoker’s Oppressing Roar). We want crowd control to remain meaningful when coordinated well, while still allowing for reasonable counterplay opportunities by the opponent. In addition to the typical crowd control abilities that have diminishing returns, we are adjusting the interrupt duration of some abilities that are not PvP specific. We feel that this change would have minimal impact in other content due to how creature spells are generally designed, as most kicks are spent on spells that have inherent cooldowns longer than the interrupt duration. We will also be keeping extra consideration of these changes for seasonal dungeons.”