Fortnite’s mid-season update adds new cyberpunk locations, new items, and an Attack on Titan skin

Only in Fortnite are you able to rail grind around a neon cyberpunk city dressed as an anime protag while drinking legendary Slurp Juice and fielding a high-tech katana. That’s some of what’s possible in the battle royale shooter’s Chapter 4 Season 2 update. It’s also a sentence I had to type with no hint of irony.

The new mid-season patch introduces a MEGA City location just oozing with cyberpunk neon style along with other new areas like a Japanese-style temple in a surrounding new biome. Getting around the city can be done through the aforementioned grind rails, or players can navigate the area aboard a new two-person motorcycle or a four-seater drift racecar.

Of course, the game is still about taking down others, which is facilitated with returning unvaulted weapons and several new options like a kinetic blade and a pulse rifle. New items are available too, like Slurp Juice that can now come in legendary tier to restore a large sum of health and shield and seven new Reality Augments that are available to find.

Finally, the new season heralds a new battle pass full of cyberpunk-themed characters and cosmetics as well as the addition of an Eren Yaeger skin from the Attack on Titan anime. Where this character fits into the cyberpunk mold isn’t for us to say, but it’s a thing now..

