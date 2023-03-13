6000 EVE Online players and four corps went to war over the weekend

Chris Neal
Yesterday ended up being a great day for another large-scale EVE Online scrum as over 6,000 players from Imperium, B2, Winter Co, and PanFam corps joined battle in X47L-Q over multiple keepstars.

The player-run Imperium News Network posted live coverage of the battle for four and a half hours (many of the reporters sounded spectacularly tired), while the fight itself caused a brief server freeze experienced by a vast number of players.

The battle hasn’t been wrapped up as we write this, but initial numbers do seem to suggest that this fight will be another record for the MMO. Readers will recall the so-called Massacre at M2-XFE, which involved over 5,000 pilots, saw CCP Games top its own records for the most costly video game battle and the most titans lost in an EVE battle, though those numbers still fall short of the Fury at FWST-8, which involved over 8,000 players.

We expect more data to come once CCP Games offers a recap, but regardless there’s another massive brawl on hand and another notch in the EVE Online history belt.

sources: Twitter (1, 2), Twitch. Cheers, Wilhelm!
