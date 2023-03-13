Atlas returns to a larger scale map format on its official PvP server – with a wipe – for the March 15 season

Sure, there might be something said for being able to more easily find a PvP fight in Atlas, but it looks like the game’s March 15th season will be spreading things out again, as Studio Wildcard and Grapeshot Games has confirmed one of its official PvP servers will feature a larger map once more.

“This season, we tested several new modes of play on our smaller servers, and we’ve learned a lot from them. However, we know many of you are eager to get back to a larger map layout, and we’re happy to oblige,” the announcement explains.

To that point, the Cobra’s Strike global PvP crossplay server will return to a 9×9 map format. The PvE crossplay server will remain a 6×6 size and the console-only PvP server will remain a 3×3 size. Incidentally, this new season means there will be a server wipe, while other features of the new season are promised to be unveiled soon™.