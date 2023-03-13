Black Desert Mobile introduces the upcoming water and fire-wielding Igneous class

Mages are awesome. Mages that wield multiple elements are awesome. Mages that are able to control two opposing elements at once are awesome. So by that logic, the upcoming new Igneous class headed for Black Desert Mobile is awesome. Or it could be awesome assuming it works like the Awakened Wizard. It certainly looks awesome.

Yes, regular players of the MMORPG on PC and console are likely very familiar with the Igneous’ tool kit (he’s been a thing for over six years on PC) as it wields magical orbs and skills just like the Awakened Wizard. The announcement of this new-to-mobile class provides a rundown of some of his skills, a big ol’ lore dump, and a preview trailer to match. The class itself is arriving to the game sometime soon.

Meanwhile, maintenance happening for the game tomorrow will apply the first part of a camp renewal, chaos relics, and additional events and improvements. Patch notes are expected then, but you can watch Igneous do a little bit of his magical orb thing right now.

