New World breaks down the creation of Fire and Fellowship’s new Fire Storm heartrune

With an update name like Fellowship and Fire, you probably expect that New World would be adding some flames to its gameplay – and you would be right – but some elaboration on those flames, specifically the upcoming Fire Storm heartrune, is the subject of the game’s latest dev blog.

This new heartrune was inspired by the Empyrean Forge expedition, specifically the kinds of attacks that were used by the dungeon’s enemies along with the concept of fire bending. The devs further discuss the heartrune’s design, challenges in its creation, and some stated goals for its use, which include giving players a close to mid-range option to engage an enemy or take down someone that’s running away.

Fire Storm and all of the other goodies coming with the update are scheduled to land on March 28th while PTR testing rolls forward.