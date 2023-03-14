Diablo IV adds additional details regarding PC specs, early download timing, and beta content

As the beta tests for Diablo IV loom large, Blizzard has made yet another update to its initial beta announcement to share additional details that players should probably take note ahead of the March 17th pre-order beta round and March 24th open beta.

Some of the latest updates offer a look at the playable content available in the beta build, namely the “small slice of Sanctuary” known as Fractured Peaks, which will include several main and side quests, world events, legion events, and dungeons to explore. There will also be a world boss to fight by the name of Ashava, which will be available only on March 18th and March 25th at specific times.

Other new pieces of information include a detailed look at minimum and recommended PC specs, word that subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus will not be required to play the tests online with others, and dates for early downloading – March 15th for pre-order beta and March 22nd for open beta.