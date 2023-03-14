Elite Dangerous promises more Thargoid War balancing on Thursday and a reopened console copy portal soon

The weekly progress reset is coming this Thursday, March 15th, to Elite: Dangerous – that’s expected by players, obviously – but that date is notable because it will also bring another round of Thargoid War adjustments that ideally better reflect player feedback and activity.

Details on just what is changing aren’t shared in the game’s weekly newsletter, but they are promised before that date’s maintenance tick. In the meantime, those engaged in the war were just made aware that the Indra megaship will be moving locations to join the fight, jumping to a system just outside of the front line. This does mean that new missions from the megaship won’t be available until its relocation, but once its made the jump, those mission boards will refill.

Another major piece of news out of the game’s newsletter is related to the reopening of the console to PC character copy portal, which readers will remember was closed back in November and promised to reopen in January (but obviously never did); Frontier Developments is now promising the nebulous window of “sometime soon,” noting that getting the portal back online “remains an open goal.” The newsletter also confirms that Update 15 is still on-track for a late April launch.