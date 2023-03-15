Final Fantasy XI’s latest patch contains more Voracious Resurgence and Sortie queue changes

It’s the beginning of the end for the Voracious Resurgence story in Final Fantasy XI, and you know it’s the beginning of the end because you’ll have to talk to a moogle waiting outside your mog house. That’s never a good sign. Hopefully you’ve cleared the quest Odin’s Eye and know what mog houses are, although having done the former makes it pretty likely you’ve got the latter under your belt. There are also ambuscade changes and expansions to the chat filter system, as recounted in the full patch notes.

This month’s update also sees a behind-the-scenes change to how Sortie queues work. Previously, the queue would lock players to a specific instance and admit them only when there was space; now, the system will let people in more organically. You can catch the full explanation in the digest video below or check out one person being unnaturally angry about this in the digest and discussion thread. Let this serve as your reminder to occasionally touch some grass, although if you live in the northeast US that may be difficult at the moment.