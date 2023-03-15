Former Diablo franchise devs are building a new survival action RPG

Can you make lightning strike twice? Would you be willing to bet industry vets can do it? Investors at least are willing to try, and they’re pouring money into yet another company founded by former Blizzard veterans – in this case, Jay Wilson and Julian Love, joined by former Disney and THQ exec Dan Kelly. Wilson and Love are best known for their work on the Diablo franchise, of course; Love was still around to work on Diablo IV before departing Blizzard.

The new studio is called Gas Giant Games, and it’s gearing up to unveil its first game next week at GDC… but to investors and publishers, not to you. At the moment, we don’t even know whether it’s multiplayer enough to cover on MOP, though we’re guessing that it will be, given the pedigree of the big names on the project. We do know it’s an “action RPG” with a new IP.

“Our game will deliver insane, visceral combat, engaging progression systems and a unique survival experience — all wrapped into a new and original world that we’re sure you’ll love to explore,” Wilson says.