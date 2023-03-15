Hearthstone strikes up the band and readies concert goodness in April’s Festival of Legends expansion

What happens when you mix a battle of the bands with a digital CCG? We’re all going to find out when Hearthstone releases its music-minded Festival of Legends expansion this April. And if that’s a theoretical question you had not thought up before, you’re probably thinking about it now.

Festival of Legends will introduce another 145 cards to the mix, along with distinct mechanics centered around legendary minions for each class that represent a musical performer and a legendary song spell from that performer. There will also be new class instrument weapon cards, soloist minions, harmonic cards, and the new Finale keyword that get special bonuses if playing a card with the keyword uses up all remaining mana.



In addition to the musical brawling, Festival of Legends is promising a tune-up of the Priest class across the entire game, which will introduce a new Overheal keyword that triggers a special effect on minions if they’re healed past their maximum health.

The latest patch applied to the game sets the table for this new expansion with the Headliner’s Tour event that runs until March 28th and a free card that follows the band-forming theme. Meanwhile the patch also brings back buddy cards, prepares for a corgi-themed battle pass, and tweaks armor and buddy tiers, among other things.

