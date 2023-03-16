Polish and illness have slightly delayed Gameforge’s launch of Aion Classic in Europe

Last November, Gameforge and NCsoft finally announced that they would launch Aion Classic for the European version of the game, long after its 2021 launch in North America and 2020 launch in Korea. In fact, just a month ago, Gameforge confirmed that “early 2023” for this launch was still the expectation, but it’s now mid-March and we still don’t even have a date. Gameforge addressed the situation in a missive on the official EU site today.

“During our last Livestream, we told you we were aiming to release the game towards the end of March of this year,” the studio says. “As some of you noticed, we are getting closer to that deadline and have yet to announce an exact release date. The reason for that is that there is still some polishing required to unleash the full potential of AION Classic as we gear up to bring it live on the European shores.”

Indeed, it sounds as if illness is also to blame.

“Our team was not spared by COVID-19 and Flu season recently, and it became necessary to give them the proper time to recover before going back to diligently working on the release of AION Classic. Therefore, in order to avoid compromising the quality of the release or the health of our teammates, we have decided to push the official launch by a few weeks. Rest assured, you will likely still be dreaming of Spring weather before Classic goes live!”

The good news here is that the studio plans to finalize a launch date by the end of the month: “We will be ready to announce the long-awaited release date at the end of this month without a doubt.”