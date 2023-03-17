Final Fantasy XIV schedules its next Live Letter for the end of March

Ready to take a gander at the content coming to Final Fantasy XIV in patch 6.4? Heck, ready to get a title for the patch? Well, even if you’re not remotely ready, it’s happening when the next live letter from the producer arrives on March 31st. Producer and director Naoki Yoshida will be sitting down to preview the content coming in the next patch, although it won’t all have trailers just yet. That comes later, after all.

The live letter will start at 7:00 a.m. EDT, and as is usually the case the presentation will be in Japanese. (The slides with information, however, will be in both English and Japanese.) So you might have to get up pretty early in the morning or stay up pretty late if you’re not on the East Coast, but you can expect translations to be coming fairly soon afterwards. You know, if you aren’t already occupied running around yelling at Loporrits since patch 6.35 just happened.