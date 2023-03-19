MMO Week in Review: Diablo IV will see you in hell

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

Diablo IV rolled into its paid beta this weekend, stuttering with queue and performance issues that Blizzard rushed to amend. We’ll have two impressions pieces coming this week, so stay tuned!

Meanwhile, Elder Scrolls Online launched the Scribes of Fate DLC, Star Citizen continued its server struggles, and we remembered WildStar and RIFT.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleTwitch CEO and co-founder resigns to spend more time with his family

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments