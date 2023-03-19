Star Citizen discusses in-development engineer role as patch problems continue

The engineer role that was highlighted in a Road to 4.0 video is once again the talk of Star Citizen in this week’s developer livestream, which brought on lead systems designer Thorsten Leimann to provide a little bit more about the multi-crew role.

The video opened with word that much of what would be discussed in the stream was primarily already covered in that aforementioned video segment, so there wasn’t too much new information to be had. Still, there was talk about managing the “soft death” state of ships, confirmation that the three “hats” of engineer gameplay can be handled by a single player, notes that overclocking ship systems will cause wear to occur faster, and discussion on how engineer gameplay branches into other gameplay mechanics such as breaching or hacking enemy ships and systems.

A quick check-in: SC is still in the partial outage state, with no new update details since last Thursday’s update note. This hasn’t particularly helped CIG’s optics when the game’s Twitter account kicked out a (likely) scheduled tweet about sharing screenshots and video for the Stella Fortuna event, which brought forth plenty of players grilling the company about the ongoing outages and login woes.

"show us screenshots of our unplayable game" is the most star citizen post I can think of — Fish…. BED!!!! 🐀 (@crab_rare) March 18, 2023