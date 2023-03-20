RuneScape launches its murder mystery quest, makes lights shinier, and starts its player feedback initiative

This week in RuneScape is once again bringing a pretty mixed bag of updates to the MMORPG. Leading the game’s headlines is the new Murder on the Border quest that Jagex talked up last week, which begins at Fort Forinthry and brings point-and-click whodunnit gameplay to the title.

Other features of note in the game’s latest update are more lighting updates to a wide assortment of locations across the game, visual upgrades for certain waterfalls, and another large handful of quest updates and bug fixes overall.

The last item of note from this week’s newsletter is the beginning of a player feedback initiative called the Community Hitlist, which will let players submit suggestions for desired tweaks and bug fixes. The whole project starts by players completing a survey in order to collect initial ideas.